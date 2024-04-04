Boston hospital to scale back on child abuse and neglect reports that can perpetuate 'structural racism'

A Boston, Massachusetts, hospital announced Tuesday that after finding Black mothers were more likely to be reported for child abuse and neglect if a toxicology report came back positive, it would be taking steps to reevaluate the process in order to avoid perpetuating "structural racism."

"Black pregnant people are more likely to be drug tested and to be reported to child welfare systems than white pregnant people," said Mass General Brigham, a nonprofit health care system.

"As a part of our United Against Racism effort to achieve health equity for patients and communities across our system, we… are addressing policies that may unwittingly perpetuate structural racism," Mass General stated.

The announcement pertained to pregnant women who are using drugs, which may show up in fetal testing.

"Substance use disorder (SUD) is a condition with significant racial and ethnic inequities, especially in the context of pregnancy, when more punitive approaches to substance use disproportionately affect Black individuals," the announcement said.

In order to alleviate the inequity, as the hospital sees it, Mass General will "update policies that automatically trigger mandatory filings with child welfare agencies when a pregnant individual is engaged in treatment for substance use disorder, absent any other concerns for potential abuse or neglect."

The automatic trigger policy for drug-using mothers "disproportionately impact patients from historically marginalized populations," the hospital stated.

The new policy says reports "after delivery should be filed only if there is reasonable cause to believe that the infant is suffering or at imminent risk of suffering physical or emotional injury and that ‘substance exposure’ alone, including treatment with methadone or buprenorphine for opioid use disorder, does not require a report of abuse or neglect in the absence of protective concerns for the infant."

"The updated policy reflects our focus on providing safe and equitable care for all patients. The process allowed us to turn our lens inward to understand our own contributions to stigma and inequity and strive to fix them," said Allison Bryant, MD, MPH, the associate chief health equity officer at Mass General Brigham.

The hospital said its new policy is in line with medical recommendations from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), which opposes drug testing of individuals or infants without consent and discourages "the separation of parents from their children solely based on substance use disorder, either suspected or confirmed."

Another doctor at the institution said the new policies are based on "sound science."

"It takes a multi-pronged approach to eliminate racial inequities and drop barriers to treatment, and we will continue to enhance access through our comprehensive SUD programming throughout our organization," said Dr. Sarah Wakeman, a senior medical director for Substance Use Disorder at Mass General Brigham.

"This policy reflects an emerging consensus, based on sound science, that is being embraced by our peer institutions and was developed in coordination with a wide range of partners," Wakeman added.

A spokesperson for the hospital told Fox News Digital, "Mass General Brigham bases its policies on the latest science and established medical practice. To be clear, our policy states that if there is reasonable cause to believe that an infant is suffering or at imminent risk of suffering physical or emotional injury, we will continue to report those cases as we always have.

"Our policy now requires written consent for toxicology testing of any expecting mother or infant in most cases. This change is aligned with the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) public policy statement here. A number of health care systems throughout the United States have already adopted this policy update to ensure that all families have access to safe, effective, evidence-based, and equitable care."