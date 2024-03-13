City launches probe into equity officer who called police 'White supremacists,' wants to 'burn it all down'

A city in Maryland is launching an investigation into its equity officer after Fox News Digital reported on her racial posts, which at times defended violence.

Kayla Aliese Carter is a "Racial Equity Officer" for the City of College Park, Maryland. She was hired in 2022 to assemble a team tasked with implementing a "racial equity" agenda across all city departments, affecting policies, practices, programs and budgets.

Carter supports "Black liberation" through revolutionary means and said she is working with some activists to plan "how we will eat and live and grow after we burn it all down."

College Park city manager Kenny Young released a statement Wednesday: "The City has been made aware of Racial Equity Officer Kayla Carter’s posts on her personal accounts. Ms. Carter’s views expressed on her personal accounts do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and core values of the City of College Park and its Mayor and Council."

"The City is investigating the matter and will take appropriate action. This is a personnel matter and the City officials and staff cannot comment further on this personnel issue," it continued.

According to her sociall media, Carter believes it's not enough to be not racist, one must be actively antiracist and working to "dismantle this s--t." Some of her posts contain defenses for violence, with one asking, "Why do Black people always have to rationalize our violence and anger?"

A post from May 2020 reads, "Do y'all understand why the oppressed are constantly shamed out of using violence?? BECAUSE THE OPPRESSOR WANTS TO BE THE SOLE PROFITEER OF VIOLENCE. THEY DON'T WANT TO DEAL WITH BACK TALK. 'DO AS I SAY NOT AS I DO' FACE A--. No."

The header for her X account is an image saying, "I can't wait for society to collapse so MY ideology can rise from the ashes!"

"Today, I co-hosted and occupied space with dozens of people who have committed their lives, businesses, and money to Black liberation. On all days, every day, each day. Light workers. Already planning (BEEN PLANNING) for how we will eat and live and grow after we burn it all down," she tweeted in May 2020.

"Remember we are at war against colonialism," read a post on Instagram from Feb. 2021. She captioned it with, "We can't forget."

Other racialized comments included her saying, "This is why I can't stand Blacks..." and "This is why I cant trust yT [White] people," in April and July 2022, respectively.

In 2021, she posted, "I hate when White children stare at me. It's literally terrifying, so I just stare back until they stop."

"The police ARE the White supremacists," she wrote in August 2020.