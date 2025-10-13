Border state university students share mixed views on Trump immigration policies and National Guard deployment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Immigration sparked a range of opinions among students at the University of North Dakota. Ahead of Turning Point USA’s "This Is The Turning Point" tour stop on campus, Fox News Digital spoke with students about President Donald Trump’s handling of border security, illegal immigration, and the deployment of the National Guard to several major cities.

Students provided mixed feelings about the National Guard deployment.

One student named Kinley expressed her support for this and said, "As long as they're doing their job and keeping the city safe, I think it's a good idea. I think that's a great idea, to keep everyone safe."

"The act of deploying stuff like that seems kind of like disunity to me, because it's going to cause a lot of upraise," a student named Brett said.

"Yeah, it's definitely necessary," another student shared. "I mean, I was going back home a few weeks ago, and I was driving through Minneapolis, and it's just, it's bad."

Another student said he is in support of Trump's actions because the cities are Democratic-run and have high crime and unrest.

In August, up to 1,700 National Guardsmen were set to mobilize in 19 states in the coming weeks to assist the Department of Homeland Security with President Donald Trump’s nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration and crime, Pentagon officials confirmed to Fox News. Since then, some states pushed back on the decision.

Additionally, many students in the border state voiced support for Trump’s efforts to strengthen border security, though some expressed more nuanced or mixed views on how the broader issue of illegal immigration should be addressed.

"Illegal is illegal," said Cooper. "People who are here illegally, are breaking the law. Adding that although, "they are still human, and we need to treat them fairly."

Abbie, said illegal immigration is being better handled than "it was in the past," applauding the work of the Trump administration.

Zach advocated for a good vetting process to make sure there is no national security threat from migrants, "Refugees and stuff….we don't want them to be stuck in like the situations of war and stuff like that, but we definitely want a good vetting process so we are not like letting in any bad actors."

Easton said, "I've seen some reports about ICE kind of showing up in some spots where they probably don't need to be, but I mean if those people are in here illegally, they don't really have a right to stay."

Brandon said Trump is doing a good job of handling illegal immigration." I definitely think there's a more people-pleasing way to go about it, but it has to be done, and I think that President Trump has done a pretty good job."

Kinley said illegal immigration is being handled better under the Trump administration. "Better than what Biden's administration did. I think there's still work to be done, and obviously it's hard to do. So I think Trump is doing a really good job of it."

Kinley added, "I feel like illegal immigrants are causing a lot of trouble in our country, and I think the Trump administration is really doing a great job of helping turn that around."

A judge ruled on Saturday that National Guard troops sent to Illinois by President Donald Trump to combat crime can remain in the state but can’t patrol or deploy to protect federal property.

The Trump administration had requested an emergency stay after U.S. District Judge April Perry on Thursday blocked the deployment of National Guard troops in Chicago and across Illinois for at least two weeks.

