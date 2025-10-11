Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Illinois

Trump's National Guard troops can stay in Illinois but federal judge blocks deployment

Court ruling comes after Trump administration requested emergency stay following initial deployment block

By Brie Stimson Fox News
close
DOJ appeals ruling blocking National Guard deployment in Chicago Video

DOJ appeals ruling blocking National Guard deployment in Chicago

Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney has the latest on President Donald Trump’s efforts to create a National Guard presence in Illinois on ‘America Reports.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A judge ruled on Saturday that National Guard troops sent to Illinois by President Donald Trump to combat crime can remain in the state but can’t patrol or deploy to protect federal property. 

The Trump administration had requested an emergency stay after U.S. District Judge April Perry on Thursday blocked the deployment of National Guard troops in Chicago and across Illinois for at least two weeks. 

Perry said there was no evidence of a "danger of rebellion" in the state as Trump has suggested he may invoke the Insurrection Act, which would mean the federal government could send troops to states that defy federal laws or don’t put down an insurrection. 

LONG-HELD SCOTUS PRECEDENTS COULD UNDERCUT PORTLAND, CHICAGO NATIONAL GUARD LAWSUITS

Illinois state police in Chicago

Illinois State Police stand guard as people including members of the Coalition for Spiritual and Public Leadership (CSPL) gather outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Ill., on Saturday.  (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

"I’d do it if it was necessary. So far it hasn’t been necessary. But we have an Insurrection Act for a reason," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday. 

The Insurrection Act was last invoked in 1992 during the LA riots. 

"There has been no showing that the civil power has failed," Perry said. "The agitators who have violated the law by attacking federal authorities have been arrested. The courts are open, and the marshals are ready to see that any sentences of imprisonment are carried out. Resort to the military to execute the laws is not called for."

'UNTETHERED FROM REALITY': LAWYERS FOR TRUMP, OREGON, SPAR OVER NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT IN COURT CLASH

protester in front of sheriffs deputies in Chicago

A protester wearing an American flag face-covering stands opposite Cook County Sheriffs outside an ICE facility in Broadview, Ill., on Saturday.  (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

She added, "Not even Alexander Hamilton could have envisioned one state’s militia to be used against another state’s residents because the President wants to punish those with views other than his own."

On Saturday, the federal judge, in granting a temporary restraining order, blocking the deployment of troops until further arguments can be heard, wrote, "Members of the National Guard do not need to return to their home states unless further ordered by a court to do so," according to the court order obtained by Fox News Digital. 

Trump speaking in the Oval Office

A judge ruled on Saturday that National Guard troops sent to Illinois by President Donald Trump can remain but can’t patrol or deploy to protect federal property. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with Chicago, Trump has also sent federal troops to Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Memphis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue