Border Patrol union official says situation still 'horrific': ‘No progress’ since Kamala Harris visit

National Border Patrol Council VP Art Del Cueto told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday that the migrant surge is "horrific" and there’s been zero progress since Vice President Kamala Harris last visited the southern border.

ART DEL CUETO: If what [the White House] mean[s] by progress is allowing people to enter and break our laws…in their eyes, that's progress. But realistically, there's been no progress, and look, I've said it many times. I don't care if you're on the right side or the left side of the aisle. We all deserve to be safe in our homes. There should be no difference when it comes to our nation's borders, and right now, it's beyond chaotic, it's horrific with these individuals that are coming across.

It's a domino effect that just there is no end in sight right now unless you go back to the policies that worked under the last administration. The ‘Remain in Mexico’ was the humane way to do things because it fast-tracked those that had real asylum claims and at the same time, it discouraged all the people that are coming across right now finding those loopholes in our immigration system.

