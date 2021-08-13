Expand / Collapse search
Lara Logan: Why is Biden admin 'ignoring' national security threat from border crisis?

DHS recorded over 212,000 migrant encounters last month, a 21-year high

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Lara Logan rips Biden for border crisis: 'They're not addressing the national security threat' Video

Lara Logan rips Biden for border crisis: 'They're not addressing the national security threat'

Fox Nation host Lara Logan joins 'Fox & Friends First' and calls out Biden for border mismanagement

Fox Nation host Lara Logan sat down with "Fox & Friends First" Friday, and blasted President Biden over his handling of the intensifying crisis at the southern border.

SEC. MAYORKAS SAYS BORDER CRISIS 'UNSUSTAINABLE' AND 'WE'RE GOING TO LOSE' IN LEAKED AUDIO

LARA LOGAN:  The Biden administration, like the previous one, knows that the Mexican cartels today are the most violent criminal organizations on Earth that operate all over the world. …

What we know for certain is that the Biden administration is not addressing the national security threat. They are taking no action to address it. They don’t even acknowledge it, they don’t explain it to the American people. And so, the real question here, that is not being asked of the Biden administration is why they are not concerned about national security? Why they are not doing anything to mitigate the threat? And why their focus is all the time is only on defining the border in humanitarian terms. 

Lara Logan: Cartels benefitting from Biden's open border policy Video
