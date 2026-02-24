State Dept slammed with hundreds of calls from Americans trapped in Mexico

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The State Department has received hundreds of calls on its 24/7 crisis hotline as Americans in Mexico scramble to find ways home amid escalating chaos following the killing of a top cartel leader.

The calls have been mostly pertaining to flight cancellations and concerns about travel back to the U.S., Fox News has learned.

Violence erupted in Mexico after a Feb. 22 government operation in which Jalisco New Generation cartel leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes was killed. The cartel leader was killed during a shootout inside his home as the Mexican military attempted to capture him. The operation was carried out by Mexican forces with U.S. intelligence support.

Mexico Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said the 25 Mexican National Guard troops in Jalisco were killed in six separate attacks following the killing of El Mencho. He also said some 30 criminal suspects were killed in Jalisco and four others were killed in Michoacan. Additionally, García Harfuch said that a prison guard, an agent from the state prosecutor’s office and a woman whom he did not identify were also killed.

The State Department's travel advisory for Mexico, which was issued in August 2025, has since been updated regarding areas of risk. The Mexican states of Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas are under a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory. Meanwhile, the states under a "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" advisory are Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos and Sonora.

MAJOR DRUG LORD 'EL MENCHO' KILLED IN MEXICAN MILITARY OPERATION WITH US INTELLIGENCE SUPPORT

Americans in Mexico who need consular assistance are advised to call the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs at +1-202-501-4444 from outside the U.S. or +1-888-407-4747 from within the U.S. or Canada.

Additionally, the department has recommended U.S. citizens enroll in the online Smart Traveler Enrollment Program or follow the "U.S. Department of State – Security Updates for U.S. Citizens" WhatsApp channel for safety and security updates. The Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, also known as STEP, allows the U.S. embassy or consulate to contact travelers or their emergency contact if necessary.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico issued an updated security alert for Jalisco State, including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala and Guadalajara, and Nayarit State, including the Nuevo Nayarit/Nuevo Vallarta area near Puerto Vallarta. The embassy and consulates said in the joint alert that due to road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. government staffers in several locations — including Guadalajara (Jalisco), Puerto Vallarta (Jalisco/Nayarit), and Ciudad Guzman (Jalisco) — are sheltering in place. The government entities said the workers would remain sheltered in place until blockades are cleared and called on U.S. citizens to follow suit.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While the State Department hotline has been flooded with calls regarding flight cancellations, the embassy and consulates noted that "all airports in Mexico are open, and most airports are operating normally." The entities noted that travelers whose flights to the U.S. had been canceled could be able to book a connecting flight through another Mexican city, as not all airports were impacted by the disruptions.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.