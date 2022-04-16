Bongino: Twitter’s ‘poison pill’ is the Left’s ‘hill to die on’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In reaction to Twitter's "poison pill" move to stop Elon Musk's offer to buy the social media giant, "Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino argued the Twitter board isn't reluctant to accept the bid because of its market value, but rather reluctant to let go of Twitter's political "power," on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday.

TWITTER, MUSK BATTLE ESCALATES: POISON PILL, MUSK'S ‘PLAN B’ AND A DIVIDED WALL STREET

DAN BONGINO: This is not about market value, you know. You're so correct. This is about a group of left-wing lunatics who have the new public square in Twitter, they've seen the power of it with the Hunter Biden laptop story and the 2020 election. They've seen what Twitter can do in 2016, too. They've seen how you can manipulate politics using this beacon, this major world beacon, for news that all the lefty blue checkmarks are on and they're not giving it up. This is their hill to die on. It has nothing to do with shareholder value.

And just one more thing on this – showing you how fraudulent and phony the left is and why I wake up every morning and thank the Lord… that I'm not one of these left wing lunatics, like, we actually have principles, right? The left that hates the millionaires and billionaires like Bernie Sanders, so he says, right? They hate big finance and Big Oil, they're now behind the Saudi regime, as that Saudi Prince Alwaleed, he's a big chunk holder, he has a huge chunk of Twitter. Now, they love the Saudis, after destroying them over the Khashoggi thing and saying they hate oil. The left loves the Saudis and BlackRock billionaires now who own a chunk of Twitter.

They're cheering them on for fighting against Elon Musk. These people don't have a shred of dignity at all on the left.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW