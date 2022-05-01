Black Lives Matter faces lawsuit over 'concerning' donation use: 'We need the facts'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is on Black Lives Matter's case, going so far as filing a lawsuit to dig deeper into the organization's murky donation use - which he says is part of a "concerning pattern of behavior."

Rokita told "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Will Cain Sunday that his lawsuit stems from accusations that organizational leaders misused donation funds by secretly purchasing a lavish $6 million mansion and allegedly funding co-founder Patrisse Cullors' suspiciously extravagant lifestyle.

"In February when we heard this news about allegations of mansion-buying and everything else, a lot of people said ‘hey, we’re going to look into it' – well, we are, we did and we will continue until we get the cooperation and we get the facts," Rokita said.

Rokita added that he believes numerous "woke" corporations who donated to Black Lives Matter wish he would write off the ordeal.

BLM CO-FOUNDER SLAMS ‘TRIGGERING’ CHARITY TRANSPARENCY LAWS AFTER $6M MANSION EXPOSED

"For the woke corporation that gave millions of dollars and others on the left, they should know that I'm not going to give up," he said.

"I think they'd rather just us forget about this episode, forget about the mansions, forget about everything else - and we're not because we can't be this gullible again."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rokita's lawsuit is the "most aggressive legal action" filed against Black Lives Matter yet.