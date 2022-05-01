Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Black Lives Matter faces lawsuit over 'concerning' donation use: 'We need the facts'

Indiana AG Todd Rokita said he is not going to 'give up' until he finds them

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Indiana's Attorney General sues Black Lives Matter over its use of donations

Indiana's Attorney General sues Black Lives Matter over its use of donations

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita discusses the nature of his lawsuit against Black Lives Matter.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is on Black Lives Matter's case, going so far as filing a lawsuit to dig deeper into the organization's murky donation use - which he says is part of a "concerning pattern of behavior."

Rokita told "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Will Cain Sunday that his lawsuit stems from accusations that organizational leaders misused donation funds by secretly purchasing a lavish $6 million mansion and allegedly funding co-founder Patrisse Cullors' suspiciously extravagant lifestyle.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - 2021/04/20: A protester waves a Black Lives Matter flag during the demonstration. Hours after the verdict of the Derek Chauvin trial, protesters meet outside of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's home to protest his proposed funding of the Los Angeles Police Department. (Photo by Stanton Sharpe/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"In February when we heard this news about allegations of mansion-buying and everything else, a lot of people said ‘hey, we’re going to look into it' – well, we are, we did and we will continue until we get the cooperation and we get the facts," Rokita said.

Rokita added that he believes numerous "woke" corporations who donated to Black Lives Matter wish he would write off the ordeal.

BLM CO-FOUNDER SLAMS ‘TRIGGERING’ CHARITY TRANSPARENCY LAWS AFTER $6M MANSION EXPOSED

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 05: A woman waves an upside down American flag as people gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza as they wait for the results of the presidential election between incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in front of the White House on November 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) (Getty)

"For the woke corporation that gave millions of dollars and others on the left, they should know that I'm not going to give up," he said.

"I think they'd rather just us forget about this episode, forget about the mansions, forget about everything else - and we're not because we can't be this gullible again."

Rokita's lawsuit is the "most aggressive legal action" filed against Black Lives Matter yet.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.