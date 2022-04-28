Will Cain 'in disbelief' at Biden White House's new campaign plan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain slammed the Biden administration for being "out of touch" with Americans as his approval rating continues to sink ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Cain warned more President Biden is not the "answer" to remedy various crises plaguing the White House on "The Faulkner Focus."

WILL CAIN: It's getting really difficult to quantify, keep up with the number of issues that are failing the Biden administration, or rather where they have failed the American people. Inflation, gas prices, foreign policy, Afghanistan, crime, COVID. On the fundamental principles of Western civilization like free speech as we watched them yesterday begin their Ministry of Truth, the Department of Disinformation, under Homeland Security. Every step of the way, they are out of touch with the American people and seemingly choose the wrong path. And now they say the way to get on the right path before midterms is more President Biden. A, I don't believe you. I do not think that you're going to put President Biden out there, certainly in an uncontrolled environment, to answer questions. He won't be on "The Faulkner Focus," he won't be talking to reporters. He won't be talking to the American people in unscripted moments. I do not believe you. And even if you do decide to do that, well, I'm still in disbelief that you think the answer to getting yourself on the right track is more President Biden.

