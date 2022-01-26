White women yell 'Black lives matter' while assaulting maskless Black man on video: 'You just hit me'

White elderly women were seen berating and hitting a Black man over him allegedly not wearing a mask while repeating the phrase "Black lives matter," a viral video shows.

"More mask madness, this time in an elevator. The mask police are really nuts," Twitter account Libs of TikTok posted, accompanied by video of the scene.

"Get out," the women telll the man while the three appear to be standing in an elevator.

VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS BURGER KING CUSTOMER CONFRONT MAN ARGUING WITH EMPLOYEES OVER FACE MASK

"Do not touch me!" one of the women continues in the video, which has been viewed nearly two million times after being posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

One of the women then hits the man.

"You just hit me!" the man says.

The women responded by repeating the phrase "Black lives matter" at him.

"Yo, this is racist," the man responds. "Can you stop? Stop! Stop! … You need to stop. I'm not getting out!"

"Wow … Black lives matter?" the man says.

It is unclear where the 30-second video was filmed but it has received widespread views on social media, with many slamming liberal "Karens."

MASKLESS WOMAN SHOUTS 'RACISM AT ITS BEST' AS SHE'S REMOVED FROM FLIGHT IN VIRAL VIDEO

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Libs of TikTok account also shared a screenshot showing "Black Lives Matter" was trending Tuesday on Twitter "because of this video."