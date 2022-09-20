The bipartisan effort to craft cybersecurity legislation to combat China, Russia threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Representatives Nancy Mace R-SC., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., spoke with Bret Baier on Tuesday's ‘Special Report’ about working across the aisle sharing their concerns on cybersecurity threats America faces.

RO KHANNA: We have to work together to get things done. Representative Mace and I work together on cybersecurity. We realize that we're vulnerable to threats from China, the threats from Iran, especially with quantum computing and on cybersecurity. And so we've passed two bills together. And there are other things we can do together to bring manufacturing back to help our economy grow… We need a 21st century national security strategy that recognizes A.I., quantum computing and the threats we face. Make sure America leads. And I look forward to working with Nancy on that.

NANCY MACE: Hopefully it's more than cybersecurity. We have so much as Ro was saying earlier. We had 11 federal agencies that were hacked by agents of China and Russia just two years ago. So we are behind on securing both the federal government and private sector as well. We've got to get started on that.

US CITIZENSHIP SYSTEMS VULNERABLE TO ‘MAJOR’ MALICIOUS CYBERATTACKS, HOMELAND SECURITY WATCHDOG FINDS

