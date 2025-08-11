Bill Maher slams 'The View' co-hosts, says they’re not 'the best advertisement for women'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HBO host Bill Maher had some harsh words for the co-hosts of "The View" on Monday.

While interviewing actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore on his "Club Random" podcast, Maher admitted he doesn’t think that the five women who host the ABC show are the best spokespeople for the female perspective.

"And I like everyone, but I don’t know if they’re really at this moment the best advertisement for women," he told the actress.

The topic came up when "The Drew Barrymore Show" host told Maher to visit New York City and be a guest on her show, which prompted Maher to talk about his friendship with several of the women on "The View." He acknowledged his fondness for them as his friends but admitted their show is "a lot."

"I’m friendly with some of the ladies on ‘The View’ and I love them but, like, that show’s a lot."

Barrymore brought up that ‘View’ co-host Joy Behar appeared on her show recently and Maher remarked, "I love Joy." He went on to say that though he likes everybody on the ABC talk show, he’s not such a fan of their talking points on the program.

"They say some things that are just like, not helpful, say to elections."

Maher appeared as a guest on "The View" in May 2024, where he clashed with co-host Sunny Hostin about Israel’s conduct in its war with Hamas.

Hostin argued that Israel was murdering innocent Palestinian civilians and children in the conflict, and Maher pushed back. He stated that he was concerned about innocent lives being lost but insisted that Israel has the right to fight its war with Hamas and that if Hamas was concerned about innocent lives, they’d stop their attacks.

"That's what happens in a war. Here's a way to stop that, stop attacking Israel," he said.

The HBO host also called out "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg in recent weeks, after she claimed in July that Black people are oppressed in America the same way that women are oppressed in Iran.

"That is something that, again, is infuriating about the far left, I would say. Call them whatever they wanted. Not the woke, the stupid woke, like Whoopi Goldberg, love her, but when she said a couple weeks ago that being Black was the same as being a woman in Iran, it’s like, yeah, in 1920, but not today," Maher said during an episode of his podcast with his guest, progressive commentator Brian Tyler Cohen.