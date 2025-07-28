Bill Maher takes aim at 'stupid woke,' slams Whoopi Goldberg's comments on Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Bill Maher slammed the "stupid woke" during his "Club Random" podcast posted Monday, specifically referencing "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg's recent remarks about Iran.

"That is something that, again, is infuriating about the far left, I would say. Call them whatever they wanted. Not the woke, the stupid woke, like Whoopi Goldberg, love her, but when she said a couple weeks ago that being Black was the same as being a woman in Iran, it’s like, yeah, in 1920, but not today," Maher said, suggesting she watch the Apple series "Tehran" to learn more on the subject.

Goldberg said during an episode of "The View" that being Black in the U.S. in 2025 was essentially the same as being a woman in Iran.

Maher sat down with liberal YouTube personality Brian Tyler Cohen for his latest podcast, during which they talked about the film industry and Maher's motto, "let's live in the year we're living in."

Cohen then brought up President Donald Trump's decision to send the National Guard to Los Angeles during the protests against ICE.

"You know, it's interesting, like I mean, look, we're in Los Angeles. There's, you know, a military force deployed in the city. And granted, you know–" Cohen began.

Maher cut in and said, "not on the same level at all."

"No, not on the same level, of course. But you know, I’ve seen them, I’ve seen them in the city, and it’s weird," Cohen said.

Maher also slammed Zohran Mamdani during the conversation, the Democratic candidate for mayor in New York City, a race that Cohen said he wasn't focusing on.

Cohen asked Maher if Mamdani, a democratic socialist, would really have the power to usher in socialism as the mayor of New York City.

"He definitely has the power and influence to elect JD Vance or whoever is the Republican candidate next time. It is a walking commercial for the Republican Party nationally," Maher argued.

Maher revealed his top three potential Democratic candidates for the next election.

The comedian listed California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The liberal comedian also admitted he was wrong about Trump's tariffs and their effect on the economy during the interview, saying he was incorrect to agree with assertions they would be ruinous.