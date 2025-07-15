Newsom escalates Trump immigration feud with foul-mouthed insult

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom reinvigorated his long-running feud with President Donald Trump during a podcast Monday, slamming the president as a "son of a b----" over the recent immigration raids in Los Angeles.

"They’re sitting there on horses with American flags, running through soccer fields, scaring kids that are playing soccer in the middle of the day at a summer camp. For what? Just toughness," Newsom said during an appearance on "The Shawn Ryan Show" Monday. "It’s a weakness masquerading as strength.

"That’s what I don’t like about this son of a b----," the Democratic governor added. "I don't. And forgive me, I know he's president of the United States."

Newsom took issue with Trump's use of the derogatory nickname "Newscum" when referring to the governor in public forums, saying seventh grade bullies also called him that, and he didn't expect the president to do the same.

"He calls me ‘Newscum.’ How do I explain that to my kid? Now, I have my kids’ friends calling my kids ‘Newscum.’ That I get, because I was called that in seventh grade, but not by a 79-year-old."

The White House shot back that the governor should thank Trump for "protecting Californians," arguing Newsom has "repeatedly refused" to do the same.

"Democrats using curse words to distract from their indefensible policies is a tale as old as time. While Newscum curses on podcasts, President Trump is removing criminal illegal aliens from California communities and rescuing kids from illegal labor exploitation," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital. "He should be thanking the president for protecting Californians, a job he has repeatedly refused to do."

Newsom and Trump have feuded over political policies since the first Trump administration, and their conflict has intensified during Trump's second Oval Office tenure, including over Newsom's handling of wildfires that plagued the Los Angeles area in January and over the Trump administration ordering deportation raids on LA in June.

Riots formed in the left-wing city in early June as local leaders, such as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Newsom, quickly denounced the immigration raids in public statements while offering words of support for illegal immigrants in the state.

Protests over the raids soon devolved into violence as rioters targeted federal law enforcement officials, including launching rocks at officials, and videos showing people looting local stores, setting cars on fire and taking over a freeway.

Trump announced shortly after violence broke out in the city that he would deploy 2,000 National Guard troops to help quell the violence, bypassing the governor, who typically activates the National Guard. California subsequently filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for efforts to allegedly "federalize the California National Guard."

"Governor Gavin Newscum and 'Mayor' Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots. These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists," Trump posted to Truth Social June 8 during the riots.

The riots quieted in mid-June after the "No Kings Day" protests June 14, the same day Trump held a military parade in Washington honoring the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. The immigration raids in the Los Angeles area have continued through July as the Trump administration vows to make good on its campaign pledge to deport the millions of illegal immigrants who flooded the country under the Biden administration.

A district judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday that bars ICE from conducting detention stops in the Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles, unless agents have "reasonable suspicion" that a person is in the country unlawfully. The Trump administration subsequently filed a request with the courts to suspend the temporary restraining order.