Solution to Big Tech crackdown on conservative speech 'doesn't exist yet': Dave Rubin

Conservatives are facing an "extraordinary fight" against the hegemony of progressive thought among the mainstream media and Big Tech, commentator Dave Rubin tells "Life, Liberty & Levin" in an interview airing Sunday.

"The Rubin Report" host explained to host Mark Levin that the Founding Fathers "could have never imagined a structure that existed above the government. So when they wanted to limit the power of the government, they didn't think that giant corporations ... could control all of our information and our ability to communicate and to actually assemble information and our ability to talk to other people in the public square that now exists online."

As a result, Rubin went on, the U.S. has found itself in a "very perilous place where ... a bunch of tech oligarchs decided to eliminate the digital life of Donald Trump.

"They booted him from YouTube; from Facebook; from Twitter; from Spotify, so he can't listen to music; and from Pinterest, so he can't post apple pie recipes or whatever they're doing over there," he added. "That's a scary proposition."

In addition, Rubin said crackdowns on conservative personalities on sites like Twitter have "created a very, very narrow set of things that it's OK to say."

"If you say that there are two genders, that's not acceptable," he said. "Or if you say you're for low taxes, that's not acceptable because they'll tell you you're racist because somehow that means you don't want to help Black people."

Despite the pernicious nature of the problem, Rubin went on, "the perfect solution ... doesn't exist yet."

"This is a very tough one for those of us that are libertarian-minded, because do you want the government to now come in and break up these companies? I mean, Joe Biden and the Democrats are in charge of the government. So do you want the government ... big government to 'fix' a Big Tech problem? Well, then to me, you'd have a bigger problem."