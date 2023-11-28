Biden's 'weird' post seeming to oppose war against Hamas called 'giant lie' by critics

President Biden’s apparent call for Israel to stop the war with Hamas invoked several concern on social media over whether the president is endorsing a total cease-fire.

As Israel continues a temporary cease-fire with Hamas to receive hostages, Biden made a post on his personal X account that argued continuing the war would be to "give Hamas what they seek."

"Hamas unleashed a terrorist attack because they fear nothing more than Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace. To continue down the path of terror, violence, killing, and war is to give Hamas what they seek. We can’t do that," Biden wrote.

What Biden meant by claiming they "can’t" continue the path of war eluded many fellow X users who feared that the president was calling for a total cease-fire, which critics have said would hand an enormous victory to Hamas.

Ron DeSantis press secretary Jeremy Redfern wrote, "This statement is a giant lie. A large majority of Palestinians in Gaza support the October 7th terrorist attacks, and they don’t want a two-state solution. They don’t want Israel to exist. When Palestinians say ‘from the river to the sea…’ we should believe them."

"Good lord. The only way Israelis and Palestinians can ever live side by side in peace is if Hamas is destroyed," Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen exclaimed.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., wrote, "Because of pressure from Democrats I hope this isn’t the beginning of Joe Biden’s pivot away from Israel. Also, Mr. President, where are the American hostages?"

"This is a weird, unclear tweet. The part about not giving Hamas a war, aka permanent cease-fire instead, is a big problem," Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich commented.

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, a staunch critic of former President Trump, implored, "Dear @POTUS, You’ve been great so far standing strong with Israel. Don’t go wobbly on Israel now. I know your Democratic voting base is divided on Israel, but America overall supports Israel. Israel must defeat & destroy Hamas. Don’t tie Israel’s hands. Don’t micromanage Israel. Keep standing strong with them. What Hamas seeks is to stay in power. That can’t happen. What Hamas seeks is Israel’s destruction. That won’t happen. This is a bad & confusing tweet here.You ought to delete it. Thanks."

"Wild how his rhetoric is night and day when it comes to Ukraine," Florida’s Voice CEO Brendon Leslie noted.

Former Columbia University researcher Richard Hanania wrote, "Hamas tries to negotiate for a cease-fire. Biden: Israel can’t keep fighting, that gives Hamas what they want."

Despite many far-left Democrats calling for a cease-fire, Biden and his allies have largely supported Israel’s right to defend itself following the Hamas terror attack on Oct. 7. Biden’s response has led to several pro-Palestinian protests at both the White House and the president’s Nantucket home.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for clarification.

