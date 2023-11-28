Israel says Hamas ‘violating’ cease-fire deal as detonations, gunfire target IDF troops

Israel’s military is accusing the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas of "violating" its current cease-fire agreement following a series of explosions and gunfire in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said "Over the last hour, 3 explosive devices were detonated adjacent to IDF troops in 2 different locations in northern Gaza, violating the framework of the operational pause.

"In one of the locations, terrorists also opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire. A number of soldiers were lightly injured during the incidents," it added. "IDF troops were located in positions as per the framework of the operational pause."

The developments come as Hamas is expected to release 10 additional Israeli hostages at some point today during the first day of an extended cease-fire agreement.

The deal first went into effect on Friday. Until now, there has been no activity inside the Gaza Strip between Israel’s military and Hamas.

Hamas released a statement saying it remains committed to the terms of the cease-fire and it in turn accused Israel of violations.

"As a result of a clear violation by the enemy of the truce agreement in the northern Gaza Strip today, field friction occurred and our mujahideen dealt with this violation. We are committed to the truce as long as the enemy has committed to it, and we call on the mediators to pressure the occupation to adhere to all the terms of the truce on the ground and in the air," Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades wrote in a statement.

Israel secured the release of at least 69 hostages since the cease-fire began on Friday, exchanging them for 150 Palestinian criminals held in Israeli prisons.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that the "release of every additional ten hostages will result in one additional day in the pause" in the fighting.

Despite the current pause in hostilities, Israel has made clear that it is only a pause and not an end to the war.

"The Government of Israel, the IDF and the security services will continue the war in order to return home all of the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there will be no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza," Netanyahu's office said.