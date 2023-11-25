Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden tries to hide away in Nantucket but can't escape pro-Palestinian protesters

Biden's polling numbers have taken a huge hit as his party divides over Israel's war in Gaza

By Peter Aitken Fox News
Published
Biden heckled by protesters in Nantucket Video

Biden heckled by protesters in Nantucket

FOX News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson describes growing criticism over President Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war, on 'Special Report.'

President Biden retreated to Nantucket, where he normally finds reprieve from the demands of running the country, but pro-Palestinian protesters managed to track him down and remain a reminder of the troubles waiting for him. 

The protesters found Biden twice on Friday, once as he departed lunch with his family and again when they attended a tree-lighting ceremony. Each time, they shouted now-familiar slogans, including "Free Palestine" and "Biden, Biden, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide!"

If the president heard them, he didn’t let them know: Biden focused on greeting members of the children’s choir who performed at the tree lighting. A local official tried to dissuade the protesters from interrupting the ceremony, stressing that it was not a political event. 

Biden’s staunch support for Israel has come at a price as his party finds itself divided over the war in the Gaza Strip. His polling numbers have slumped as younger voters and members of his party stand in favor of the Palestinian people, who have died by the thousands during Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza. 

NBC political correspondent Steve Kornacki earlier this week highlighted just how hard Biden’s numbers have fallen by revealing that former President Trump beats Biden in a hypothetical general match-up for the first time in the network’s poll history. 

  • Protesters at Tree Lighting ceremony
    Image 1 of 3

    Protesters chant and hold "Free Palestine" banners after a Christmas tree lighting attended by President Joe Biden during his Thanksgiving vacation November 24, 2023, in Nantucket, Massachusetts. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Pro-Palestinian Demonstration in Nantucket
    Image 2 of 3

    A town crier rings a bell in front of protesters holding "Free Palestine" banners after a Christmas lighting attended by President Joe Biden on Main Street during his Thanksgiving vacation November 24, 2023, in Nantucket, Massachusetts.  (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Anti-Israel demonstration on Nantucket
    Image 3 of 3

    Protesters chant and hold "Free Palestine" banners after a Christmas tree lighting attended by President Joe Biden during his Thanksgiving vacation November 24, 2023, in Nantucket, Massachusetts.  (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

"The gap is gone," Kornacki said. "36% positive on both and actually Biden, one point more negative than Trump. That’s been a significant advantage for Biden, our poll says that advantage, at least for now, may be gone." 

Biden had to delay the start of his annual post-Thanksgiving unwind with the family as he spent Friday morning attending multiple briefings with national security aides, who were updating him as Hamas released the first phase of hostages per their agreement with Israel as part of a four-day ceasefire. 

  • The Bidens in Nantucket
    Image 1 of 4

    President Joe Biden walks along Broad Street in Nantucket, MA on Friday, November 24, 2023. The President is visiting the island with his family for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Gediminas Svitojus for Fox News Digital)

  • The Bidens in Nantucket
    Image 2 of 4

    President Joe Biden walks along Broad Street in Nantucket, Massachusetts,  with is granddaughter, Naomi Biden and son, Hunter Biden on Friday, November 24, 2023. The President is visiting the island with his family for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Gediminas Svitojus for Fox News Digital)

  • Hunter Biden in Nantucket
    Image 3 of 4

    Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen, leave the restaurant, Brotherhood of Thieves in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Friday, November 24, 2023. Hunter Biden is visiting the island with his family, including President Joe Biden, for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Gediminas Svitojus for Fox News Digital)

  • Hunter Biden visited this store in Nantucket
    Image 4 of 4

    Nantucket Bookworks, Nantucket, Massachusetts, Friday, November 24, 2023. President Joe Biden visited the store today while holidaying on the island with his family.  (Gediminas Svitojus for Fox News Digital)

He then managed to catch up with the family for their regular lunch, which preceded some local shopping and mingling with the Nantucket crowd before the tree lighting. The family ate at the Brotherhood of Thieves bar and grill, which promotes itself as a "1840s whaling bar." 

The president walked out of Nantucket Books with a copy of Democracy Awakening by historian Heather Cox Richardson, who interviewed Biden at the White House last year. He remarked that he couldn’t visit Nantucket "without going to the book store . . . we’ve got a tradition." 

  • Jill and Joe Biden
    Image 1 of 4

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit shops in Nantucket, Massachusetts,  Friday, November 24, 2023.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

  • Hunter Biden with Melissa Cohen
    Image 2 of 4

    Hunter Biden walks with wife Melissa Cohen as they visit shops with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Friday, November 24, 2023.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

  • Bookstore on Nantucket
    Image 3 of 4

    President Joe Biden visits shops in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Friday, November 24, 2023.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

  • Biden touts bookstore purchase
    Image 4 of 4

    President Joe Biden holds a copy of "Democracy Awakening" by Heather Cox Richardson as he walks with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden while they visit shops in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Friday, November 24, 2023.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The last stop before the tree lighting saw the Bidens' stop off at the Jeweler’s Gallery, where a crowd wished him a happy birthday and took photos with the first family. 

The Bidens arrived on Nantucket Tuesday night, taking up residence at the home of billionaire David Rubenstein. Secret Service prepared the island five days ahead of Air Force One touching down, including a surge of Massachusetts State Police Troopers to boost security. 

The Bidens house in Nantucket

A view of the home belonging to David Rubenstein in Nantucket, Massachusetts, November 24, 2021. President Biden is spending the Thanksgiving holiday at the home with his family this week. (Gediminas Svitojus for Fox News Digital)

Rubenstein, a friend of the Bidens whose net worth is estimated at over $3.5 billion, has offered his property to the family for their Thanksgiving celebrations since at least 2021, Forbes reported. He acquired the property in 1998 for $8 million with his ex-wife, Alice, and has expanded the compound with five additional guest structures. 

The lavish coastal property on Abram's Point includes several guest houses, a tennis court, a hot tub and a pool and has an estimated total value of more than $34 million, according to the Nantucket Assessor's office. 

