'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon begins hunger strike demanding Gaza ceasefire from Biden

Actress Cynthia Nixon, known for starring in the HBO show "Sex and the City" and its new spin-off, joined a hunger strike alongside politicians and activists demanding President Biden establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

"As the mother of Jewish children, whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors, I have been asked by my son to use any voice I have to affirm as loudly as possible that ‘never again’ means ‘never again for everyone,'" Nixon declared in a prepared speech.

She condemned the number of Palestinian deaths in Gaza amid Israel's response to Hamas' October 7 terror attack on Israeli civilians.

THESE CELEBRITIES HAVE SPOKEN OUT IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINIANS AMID HAMAS TERROR

"In seven weeks, Israel has killed more civilians on a tiny strip of land than was killed in 20 years of war in the entire country of Afghanistan," she said, referring to death toll numbers from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of- Health . "I am sick and tired of people explaining this away by saying that civilian casualties are a routine toll of war. There is nothing routine about these figures. There is nothing routine about these deaths."

She made an appeal to Biden directly, appearing to suggest that the early deaths of his wife, daughter, and son in the past should make him more sensitive to the Palestinian death toll.

"I would like to make a personal plea to a president who has, himself, experienced such devastating personal loss, to connect with that empathy for which he is so well known and to look at the children of Gaza and imagine that they were his children," she said.

THE LEGACY MEDIA DECRIES ‘BOTHSIDESISM’ EXCEPT WHEN IT INVOLVES ISRAEL AND HAMAS

According to The Times of Israel, Nixon told reporters the intent of the hunger strike is "just to sort of mirror to Biden the kind of deprivation that is happening in Gaza and how he has it within his power to make a ceasefire happen."

Nixon reportedly joined 260 other artists in an open letter calling on Biden and Congress to implement a ceasefire.