Published

Biden's student loan debt handout will be a huge redistribution plan: Patrice Onwuka

The elites are in change in Washington, Onwuka says

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
White House is disingenuous when they say this: Patrice Onwuka Video

White House is disingenuous when they say this: Patrice Onwuka

Patrice Onwuka calls out President Joe Biden's student loan handout on 'Fox News Live.'

Patrice Onwuka, of the Independent Women's Forum, voices her concerns over President Joe Biden's student loan debt handout. 

PATRICE ONWUKA: The elites are the ones who are in charge in Washington. They are the ones who are staffing House offices and frankly, the White House. I think there's an interesting report on the number of White House staffers who would benefit from the student loan forgiveness 

PENNSYLVANIA MANUFACTURING WORKERS BLAST BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT AS UNFAIR 

You know, this actually is an elite issue and, you know, in contrast to what my colleague is saying here, because you're taking from effectively the poor and giving to the rich, this is not Robinhood, it's the other way around and so, you know, I feel it's unfair when you're seeing people who have either paid off their loans or never took out their loans and took alternative ways to get to the middle class and now they have to go back and support other people who took out more than they... you know, claim that they can afford to pay, but, you know, as you rightly said, if you're a Ph.D., if you're an M.D., you have the lifetime earnings that will more than allow you to pay off the student loan debt.  

The White House is disingenuous when they say that this is just going to be targeted at the very poor. No, it's actually going to be a huge redistribution plan from the poor to the rich.  

