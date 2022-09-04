NJ mom shares worries about Biden's student loan handout plan at this 'time of craziness'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey mom who was in touch with Fox News Digital this weekend shared that she is concerned about this "very tough and confusing time" for college students as they try to figure out what is going on with their overwhelming student debt — and how much will be forgiven, or not, and whether they can even continue going to school or how to move forward with confidence.

It is so "confusing," she said, that

"I cannot even conceive of being able to spend money for his tuition at this current time, which is sad because of my circumstances — and it's a lot of money!"

President Joe Biden recently announced a plan to forgive $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who are making less than $125,000 annually, while Pell Grant recipients would receive $20,000 in debt handouts if their income is below the same threshold. Biden also paused student debt repayments until the end of this year.

The total cost of the loan handouts will amount to $500 billion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. The nation's federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion after ballooning for years — while the national debt, according to the Treasury Department, is currently at $30.7 trillion .

The New Jersey mom, who asked that her name not be used, said she personally "has so much student loan debt. My father took out a home equity loan to help me, which was very nice and greatly appreciated, so I could pay them off (one loan I had no choice getting an adjustable rate on, or I would be in even more debt)."

She added, "I cannot wait to pay him off in about three to five years."

She said she's been "trying to pay extra because there is zero penalty, thankfully. At that time it will be about 20 years since I’ve graduated and have been a teacher."

"There is so much corruption and indoctrination that I’m very turned off to colleges currently. My eyes are wide open now."

She also said, "The price of college and the cost of living [while] going back as a mature student changing careers was a lot!"

She said as well, "My heart goes out to people I know [who are] still paying off their loans and living paycheck to paycheck with no degree to show for it because they had to stop going to college, also due to financial hardship."

It is why, she said, she "prays" that her son "never wants to go to college one day and makes a lot of money doing something he loves, with zero debt, unlike me."

She also pointed out, "I cannot even conceive of being able to spend money for his tuition, at this current time, which is sad because of my circumstances and it’s a lot of money!"

She said, "I don’t have an answer because there is so much corruption and indoctrination that I’m very turned off to colleges currently. My eyes are wide open now."

This New Jersey mom also said, "Hope by the time my son reaches college age we live in a completely different world with a different financial and economic system. One can only hope."

She emphasized that she's "concerned about not only the outrageous price of college but also the lies and indoctrination being the highest there. This is not going to help our world."

She said, "These intelligent students need to discover the truth … It’s a very tough and confusing time for them as the old systems collapse (thank God) and my heart goes out to them."

"However," she said, "I believe they are going to be just fine one day. I just pray for them during this time of craziness."

Others have also shared their concerns and opinions on social media and in comments they posted online.

Wrote one commenter, "I feel sorry for our children as we kick this debt bomb to them and their children."

Another said on social media, "Why should the American taxpayer be responsible for anyone's poor choices? These colleges are rolling in money and are now laughing because they still get these huge endowments. [The] federal government should not be in the business of making loans for college or housing."

Said another of the Biden administration's move, "[It's] a blatant attempt at ‘vote buying’ that could easily backfire. Makes ‘chumps’ out of honest, hardworking, fiscally responsible Americans."

Said still another, "I want all my loan payments back!"

Said another, "I don’t resent it for having paid my law-school loans. But I do resent the heck out of it for having working-class people bail out the education-industrial establishment."

And another person commented, "I never went to college because I didn’t want to deal with debt."