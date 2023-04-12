Biden's electric vehicles push hammered on 'The Five': 'Green Movement is tied up in knots'

Greg Gutfeld ripped the left's climate agenda and the Biden administration's aggressive push for electric vehicles on "The Five" Wednesday, arguing that climate change activists dire predictions have fallen far short.

GREG GUTFELD: The Green Movement is tied up in knots right now. Electric cars exploit cheap human labor in Africa and in China. The climate predictions are falling apart.

The smart folks are flocking to nuclear. and identity politics stole the thunder from the climate agenda. And how do you know that? You've got to look at ESG, right? Equity, social governance. Why are they packed together like that? It accompanies.

It's because you couldn't do climate on its own because no one bought it. So what they did is they married it to race, and they married it to gender. So if you come out against ESG, it's about you being a bigot, not about you being smart about the climate. None of their predictions have come true. None of them.

They are fighting. They're forcing America to do this crap over one less than a percent Celsius. Less than 2% Celsius. It has no effect. And in fact, as this climate gets warmer, people's lives improve. That's a fact. That's a fact. People die from cold weather more frequently than warm weather.