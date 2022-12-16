Biden's DHS secretary is a liar and 'deserved the cold welcome' from Border Patrol, says Arizona sheriff

Pinal County, Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is "completely tone-deaf just like the rest of the Biden administration."

Lamb joined "Fox & Friends First" Friday to describe Mayorkas' meeting with El Paso Border Patrol agents, where he received a "deserved cold welcome."

"That's exactly what he (Mayorkas) got because he's turned his back on them, and they see him as a complete coward," said Lamb.

DHS SECRETARY TRAVELS TO SOUTHERN BORDER AS REPUBLICANS CALL FOR IMPEACHMENT

A report stated that Mayorkas received an "icy" reception from the agents, with at least one confronting him on his statements insisting the border is secure.

As Biden filed a lawsuit against Arizona for putting up shipping containers along the border, Lamb said this move by the federal government is "par for the course."

Lamb said when Arizona tried to use SB 1070, a state bill that would charge illegal immigrants with a crime for crossing illegally, the Obama administration shot it down. Therefore, he is not surprised the Biden administration is taking action against Arizona for trying to mitigate the border crisis.

"We have seen this time and time again that every time Arizona or Texas or any other state tries to do something to protect their own borders, their community, the federal government will swoop in with tax-paid lawyers, by the way, begrudgingly tax-paid lawyers, and they're going to try to stop anything effective that we do here in our state," he told Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus.

Lamb argued that the Biden administration is trying to "undermine the rule of law."

"What better way to do it than to open the borders and allow these communities to be flooded with who knows who," said Lamb.

Lamb said Yuma, Arizona is getting over 1,000 migrants a day and El Paso is also being overrun.

"This is crazy and it's not going to get any better if this administration doesn't do something about it."

Lamb said "Mayorkas is just a liar" implying that the DHS secretary never had control or secured the border despite his previous claims.

Ahead of the December 21st expiration of Title 42, Lamb said the reason the policy needs to stay in place is "that's all the Border Patrol has left," as border checkpoints continue to see massive influxes of migrants, where most of them are released into the U.S.

"I want the American people to know, when you see these apprehensions, like, for example, in Yuma, 95% of these people, at least, are being let into the country."

The El Paso Sector of the southern border has seen a massive 255% increase in migrant encounters since October 1, just as images show streams of migrants hitting the border, ahead of the expiration of the Title 42 public health order in less than a week.

The El Paso Sector is averaging over 2,000 illegal crossings a day and has seen a 255% increase in encounters this fiscal year to date, compared with last fiscal year. There were more than 2.3 million migrant encounters in a historic FY 2022, and already FY 2023 is on track to outpace that number border-wide.

Fox News' Adam Shaw, Bill Melugin, and Jon Michael Raasch contributed to this report.