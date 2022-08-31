Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Biden now a 'wartime president' -- waging against fellow Americans, Gutfeld says

At a Rockville, Md. event, Biden declared Trumpism 'semi-fascist.'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Gutfeld: Biden is waging war on the people of the country Video

Gutfeld: Biden is waging war on the people of the country

Greg Gutfeld and the panel on 'The Five' sound off ahead of president's address in Philadelphia.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is accusing voters who support Donald Trump of subscribing to "semi-fascism" and appears to be preparing to double down in an address scheduled for Thursday at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Greg Gutfeld said on "The Five."

Gutfeld reflected on Biden's remarks earlier this week in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., where he ridiculed "brave right-wing Americans" critical of attacks on the Second Amendment, declaring "if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15, you need something [a] little more than a gun."

The "Gutfeld" host pointed out Biden himself has supported and facilitated the sale of guns to Ukraine as they fight against Russia's invasion – wondering aloud if the president also feels such small arms to be ineffective.

"With that logic, why are we giving arms or money to Ukraine? It's not useless if you're against a superior army," he said.

CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY BLASTS BIDEN'S WILKES-BARRE SPEECH AS A ‘RACIST 1955 TIME-WARP’

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"With this logic, we should give up all of our rights, all of our protections, because they're no match for government force. Right? It's kind of a sick boast. It's not semi fascist. It's full-on fascist."

Gutfeld added that Biden appears to be intentionally vilifying half the civilian population, saying, "who knew that Joe would become a wartime president? But he's he's waging war on people in the country."

ALASKA SUES FEDS OVER POLLUTED LANDS GOVERNOR SAYS DC ‘KNOWINGLY’ TRANSFERRED TO STATE

"Gutfeld!" made television history, becoming the first late-night cable program to finish the month as the most-watched late-night show in all of broadcast and cable for the month of August. 

"Gutfeld!" made television history, becoming the first late-night cable program to finish the month as the most-watched late-night show in all of broadcast and cable for the month of August.  (FOX)

He criticized left-wing media figures who continue to claim Biden is a "moderate" and defender of the working-class, saying that instead the president. is "an empty vessel they filled with left-wing agitprop and all this other crap."

Gutfeld pointed out that idea is not new, given Biden's previous penchant to use extreme rhetoric against his political opponents – citing a 2012 campaign stop near Martinsville, Va.

BIDEN'S ‘DEPLORABLES MOMENT’: JOE CALLS TRUMPISM ‘SEMI-FASCIST’

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. 

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. 

At that event, reportedly attended by a largely Black audience, Biden declared then-Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's conservative fiscal policy platform would "put you all back in chains."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Do you remember that?" Gutfeld asked "The Five" panel. "So the thing about Joe is if you look at his past, he operated on the most memorable hot take. If you said something, he would go further out there and just say, well, 'he's going to put you in chains' or … you try to come against us, I got an M15. He says the crazy stuff."

Biden is scheduled to visit Independence Mall on Thursday to speak out against perceived threats to democracy by pro-Trump Republicans.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 