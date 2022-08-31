Biden now a 'wartime president' -- waging against fellow Americans, Gutfeld says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is accusing voters who support Donald Trump of subscribing to "semi-fascism" and appears to be preparing to double down in an address scheduled for Thursday at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Greg Gutfeld said on "The Five."

Gutfeld reflected on Biden's remarks earlier this week in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., where he ridiculed "brave right-wing Americans" critical of attacks on the Second Amendment, declaring "if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15, you need something [a] little more than a gun."

The "Gutfeld" host pointed out Biden himself has supported and facilitated the sale of guns to Ukraine as they fight against Russia's invasion – wondering aloud if the president also feels such small arms to be ineffective.

"With that logic, why are we giving arms or money to Ukraine? It's not useless if you're against a superior army," he said.

"With this logic, we should give up all of our rights, all of our protections, because they're no match for government force. Right? It's kind of a sick boast. It's not semi fascist. It's full-on fascist."

Gutfeld added that Biden appears to be intentionally vilifying half the civilian population, saying, "who knew that Joe would become a wartime president? But he's he's waging war on people in the country."

He criticized left-wing media figures who continue to claim Biden is a "moderate" and defender of the working-class, saying that instead the president. is "an empty vessel they filled with left-wing agitprop and all this other crap."

Gutfeld pointed out that idea is not new, given Biden's previous penchant to use extreme rhetoric against his political opponents – citing a 2012 campaign stop near Martinsville, Va.

At that event, reportedly attended by a largely Black audience, Biden declared then-Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's conservative fiscal policy platform would "put you all back in chains."

"Do you remember that?" Gutfeld asked "The Five" panel. "So the thing about Joe is if you look at his past, he operated on the most memorable hot take. If you said something, he would go further out there and just say, well, 'he's going to put you in chains' or … you try to come against us, I got an M15. He says the crazy stuff."

Biden is scheduled to visit Independence Mall on Thursday to speak out against perceived threats to democracy by pro-Trump Republicans.