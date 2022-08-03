Karl Rove: Joe Biden will not be the nominee of the Democratic Party in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Karl Rove weighed in on President Biden's chances of being the Democratic Party's nominee in 2024 on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

KARL ROVE: Democrats are done with President Biden. He is not going to be the nominee of the Democratic Party. He is not going to run. I've been saying this for over a year: The Democrats are not stupid enough to nominate somebody at the age of 82 who already has difficulty stringing together two sentences.

There's going to be somebody to step up and say, "With all due respect to the sitting president, I think it's time for a change in generations. Time for a new generation of leaders to step forward and run." And guess what? They're going to get a lot of votes because Joe Biden is not going to get better over the next year-and-a-half before we start voting in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, wherever the heck this contest is going to start.

