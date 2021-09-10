Rep. Tenney blasts Biden's vaccine mandate, says pregnant women lost jobs for waiting to take vaccine

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., criticized President Biden's announcement that the COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory for roughly 100 million Americans. She said on "Fox & Friends First" she was contacted by two pregnant women who lost their jobs because they followed the advice of their doctors and waited to receive the vaccine until after their pregnancies. Tenney also warned of another possible worker shortage as a result of Biden's mandate.

REP. CLAUDIA TENNEY: We're seeing an authoritarian regime full-on. He has been completely duplicitous. Remember, there was a time when he said ‘we will make sure that every American gets out of Afghanistan and they will not be left there. We will not have mass mandates.’ And now the president has gone back on those two promises that he is violated. …

I think people have the right to make their own decision. Especially people in a situation – I had two pregnant women reach out to me who have been terminated from their positions because they were advised by their doctor not to take the vaccine until after their pregnancy. And so we're going to also have a worker crisis because a lot of people – as we're struggling to get people to get back to work, now we're going to have even a greater crisis when people who do not want to take the vaccine for medical reasons aren't going to be returning to work. And this is going to be acutely a problem in hospitals where we have seen hundreds and hundreds of people who work in hospitals protesting in my region because of the vaccine mandate. … So we're going to see another downturn in the economy potentially.

