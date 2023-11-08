Biden spokesman explodes at 'embarrassing' NY Times in searing X post

White House Deputy Press Secretary and senior communications adviser Andrew Bates criticized the New York Times on Tuesday in a social media post for noting brutal poll results showing President Biden behind Donald Trump in a piece about new funding for rail projects.

"President Biden, perhaps Amtrak’s most famous advocate, announced $16.4 billion in funding for rail projects on Monday, exhibiting a business-as-usual approach as polls show him trailing former President Donald J. Trump one year before Election Day," the Times' report read.

Bates responded in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Peerless, ortolan bird-grade unintentional satire," he wrote. "PERFECT. Just overflowing with embarrassing, clueless vanity."

"'President doesn't cancel event because of our poll' hahaha," he wrote, tagging the "New York Times Pitchbot" satire account on X.

"Tip of the hat to @LFFriedman and @bymarkwalker. Tastes INCREDIBLE," he wrote, tagging the authors of the New York Times report.

A New York Times-Siena College poll released Sunday found that Trump was leading Biden in several key battleground states.

The poll found that Trump was ahead of Biden by 10 points in Nevada, six points in Georgia, five points in both Arizona and Michigan, and four points in Pennsylvania.

Biden's sole lead is in Wisconsin, where he beats Trump by two points.

The Times report also said that the president made "no mention" of their polling and noted that the president repeated an anecdote about traveling with Amtrak, which has been fact-checked multiple times.

"Instead, he offered familiar anecdotes about his days as a senator, when a conductor named Angelo would call him ‘Joey, baby!’ and squeeze his cheeks as he made the 90-minute ride between Washington and his home in Wilmington, Del," the report read.

Another poll released by CNN on Tuesday showed that the president was trailing Trump by four points in a hypothetical matchup.

CNN political director Daivd Chalian said the country had "soured" on Biden.

"Biden’s down there between Donald Trump and Jimmy Carter," Chalian said. "You may know, that is down in the category of one-term presidents."

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.