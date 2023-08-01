Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Biden repeats dubious 'Joey, baby' Amtrak story in new interview

Biden has been fact-checked on the Amtrak story by CNN, AP News, the New York Post and other outlets

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
close
Devon Archer's testimony 'completely destroys' Biden's 'narrative': Sam Dewey Video

Devon Archer's testimony 'completely destroys' Biden's 'narrative': Sam Dewey

Attorney Sam Dewey joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his key takeaways from Archer's testimony and what is next in the investigation into the Biden family. 

President Joe Biden repeated a questionable claim that he traveled over one million miles over the "36" years that he traveled on Amtrak in a recent interview.

Biden, who dates the story to his vice presidency, said that he was once grabbed by a conductor who calculated his Amtrak miles.

"One day as vice president I was going home on the train which the Secret Service doesn't like because there’s so many opportunities to interrupt the train. And this particular guy, I’m not going to embarrass him and say his name, grabbed me on the cheek and goes, ‘Joey baby.’" The man then told Biden that he calculated his miles traveled on Amtrak. 

BIDEN ACKNOWLEDGES 7TH GRANDCHILD FOR THE FIRST TIME ON-CAMERA AFTER REPEATEDLY IGNORING HER EXISTENCE

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden repeated a questionable claim that he traveled over one million miles over the "36" years that he traveled on Amtrak in a recent interview. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"1,200,000 miles, 119 days a year, 300 miles round trip, 36 years. My point was, I was on a train a lot," Biden said. 

That claim — which would have put Biden’s Amtrak miles as being even higher than his miles traveled on Air Force planes, according to his own telling of the story — has been repeatedly fact-checked in the past, according to AP, CNN, the New York Post and other outlets. 

In 2021, AP called out Biden for telling a slightly different version of the Amtrak tale, where he was told that he logged "2,200,000 miles" instead of 1.2 million.

AP continued: "The tale as Biden spins it is wrong. [The conductor] could not have had that conversation because he was already deceased by the time Biden logged 1.2 million miles on Air Force Two," AP reported. CNN also fact-checked Biden in 2021 for "repeating a false story about an Amtrack conductor he knew" named Angelo Negri. 

'BIDEN'S DOJ HENCHMEN' TRIED TO INTIMIDATE HUNTER'S EX-ASSOCIATE BEFORE TESTIMONY: NANCY MACE

President Joe Biden

The president’s telling of the Amtrak story has also varied over the years.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Biden was friends with the Amtrak conductor at the center of the story, Angelo Negri. But Negri had been dead for more than a year – and had been retired for more than two decades – before the earliest moment they could conceivably have had the supposed conversation Biden keeps describing."

"Biden’s account simply does not add up. Biden did not reach the million-miles-flown mark as vice president until September 2015, according to his own past comments," CNN wrote in 2021. 

The president’s telling of the Amtrak story has also varied over the years. 

Biden has previously claimed the Amtrak story happened in the "fourth or fifth year" of his vice presidency, while later claiming that it happened in the seventh year of his tenure. 

In another version of the story that Biden has previously told, he was going back to visit his sick mother when the interaction happened, even though his mother, Catherine Eugenia Finnegan, died in 2010.

Amtrak train California

Biden's story about his Amtrak travel has been repeatedly fact-checked. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit http://foxnews.com/media

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.