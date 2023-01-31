Biden mocked for repeating debunked Amtrak story once again: 'This is disturbing stuff'

"Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla mocked President Biden for once again repeating a story about an Amtrak employee Monday that has been long debunked by fact-checkers. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Failla criticized the media for ignoring Biden's gaffes and warned that U.S. adversaries are watching as the president repeatedly tells falsehoods.

JIMMY FAILLA: This is disturbing stuff… Biden's Amtrak story, it's like Large Marge in "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." Pee-wee goes in and mentions someone who had died 12 years ago. Everybody's like, ‘"[What's] wrong with this guy?" But in this case, he is the president of the United States. And it's a shame on the other networks that they don't highlight this because you know who does pay attention to this? Maybe left-wing media doesn't, but our enemies do. People are watching our president who quits talking in the middle of a sentence because he's done… And it's only going to get worse.