CNN political director delivers stark assessment of new poll: ‘The nation has soured on Joe Biden’

CNN political director David Chalian said that President Biden's poll numbers are making it seem unlikely that he will win the 2024 presidential election.

"The country has soured on Joe Biden. There’s just not another way to put it," Chalian said in response to a CNN poll on Biden's "job as president."

"Biden’s down there between Donald Trump and Jimmy Carter," Chalian said. "You may know, that is down in the category of one-term presidents."

Chalian continued to summarize the rest of the poll results. "You see that even among his fellow Democrats, [Biden's] only at 77% approval in this poll, only a third of independents approve of the job he’s doing, and of course, as you might imagine, only 5% of Republicans."

On a national level, Americans don't feel positive about the direction that the country is moving in, Chalian said. "How are things going in the country today? Badly, say nearly three quarters of respondents in this poll. 72%, things are going badly in the country today. Only 28% say they’re going well."

Again, that stark number on whether or not Biden has the stamina and sharpness to serve effectively as president, only 25% of poll respondents say that he does have the stamina, 74% say no.

"He clearly wants to turn that around and he’s got a year to do so," Chalian said.

With the 2024 presidential election one year away, a number of polls from major outlets are finding that former President Donald Trump is more popular than Biden.

A New York Times poll/Siena College poll found former President Trump is leading Biden in several key states in a potential 2024 head-to-head matchup. Trump leads Biden in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Biden held a narrow advantage in Wisconsin. Biden captured all six states in 2020; had Trump won them instead, he would have been re-elected.

Another poll from Suffolk University/USA Today released on October 23 found that a substantial majority said they either disapproved (15%) or strongly disapproved (41%) of Biden's job performance. Just 27% said they approved and 13% said they strongly approved.

Biden's flagging poll numbers also come amidst reports that major players in the Democratic Party are angling to "boost their national profiles" and prepare themselves for a presidential run in 2028, or even in 2024 if Biden were to drop his re-election bid, according to a new Axios report.

