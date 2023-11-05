Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump leading Biden in 5 key battleground states as voters cringe at Biden's age: poll

71% of voters say Biden is too old to be an effective president, including 54% of his own supporters

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
GOP White House hopefuls speak at Florida Freedom Summit Video

GOP White House hopefuls speak at Florida Freedom Summit

FOX News national correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on the GOP presidential primary on 'FOX News Live.'

Former President Donald Trump holds sizable leads over President Biden in five of the six most important battleground states, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll released Sunday.

Trump leads Biden by a whopping 10 points in Nevada, six points in Georgia, five points in both Arizona and Michigan, and four points in Pennsylvania. Biden's sole lead is in Wisconsin, where he beats Trump by two points.

Biden had defeated Trump in all six states during the 2020 election. Combining the polling in all six states gives Trump a 48-44 lead over Biden.

The NYT-Siena College poll surveyed 3,662 registered voters in the six states from Oct. 22 to Nov. 3.

ACLU BACKS TRUMP IN FIGHT AGAINST DC JUDGE'S GAG ORDER

Biden and Trump

Former President Donald Trump holds sizable leads over President Biden in five of the six most important battleground states, according to a New York Times poll released Sunday. (Biden photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images and Trump photo Mario Tama/Getty Images )

The polling attributes Biden's poor showing to a devastating lack of confidence due to his age. Voters said they trusted Trump to better hand the economy, foreign policy and immigration.

NEW YORK JUDGE FINES TRUMP $10K FOR VIOLATING PARTIAL GAG ORDER IN CIVIL FRAUD TRIAL

Trump's performance also came thanks to unprecedented levels of support from black voters, with a record 22% of the demographic siding with him over Biden across the six states, according to NYT.

Trump currently holds a commanding lead in the 2024 Republican Presidential primary, with his closest competitors dozens of points below him.

Nikki Haley, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott

Trump currently holds a commanding lead in the 2024 Republican Presidential primary, with his closest competitors dozens of points below him. (Scott Olson, Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)

"The world is falling apart under Biden," Spencer Weiss, a 53-year-old electrical substation specialist in Pennsylvania told NYT. Weiss added that he was flipping his 2020 vote away from Biden. "I would much rather see somebody that I feel can be a positive role-model leader for the country. But at least I think Trump has his wits about him."

Soon to be 81, Biden is the oldest candidate in U.S. history to run for president, followed closely by Trump at 77. An overwhelming 71% of respondents told NYT that Biden is "too old" to serve as an effective president.

President Joe Biden

Soon to be 81, Biden is the oldest candidate in U.S. history to run for president, followed closely by Trump at 77. An overwhelming 71% of respondents told NYT that Biden is "too old" to serve as an effective president. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among Biden's own supporters, 54% still say he is too old for the job.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics