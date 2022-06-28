Expand / Collapse search
Biden slammed as 'snob from Delaware' who ignores Texas while border deteriorates

Judge Jeanine calls the Biden White House claims that the border is 'closed' a lie

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Biden blasted over latest illegal immigration tragedy Video

Biden blasted over latest illegal immigration tragedy

Judge Jeanine Pirro tells 'The Five' the Biden admininstration will keep saying the border is closed; they're lying to you

After illegal migrants were found dead in a scorching big rig outside San Antonio, President Biden was ripped Tuesday for his continued inaction on border security.

Gov. Greg Abbott blamed the deaths directly on the president, while Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wondered aloud how many more people must die before the president or his party "give a damn."

Biden meanwhile was in Germany meeting European leaders, with French President Emmanuel Macron notably stopping the president between events to warn him Middle Eastern oil producers are at near-capacity while the U.S. continues to conversely tamp-down on oil production.

On "The Five," host Jesse Watters said Biden couldn't care less about the plight of border states from his longtime perch in Wilmington, Delaware thousands of miles away from directly affected jurisdictions.

Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered (AP/Eric Gay)

"He's a snob from Delaware. He doesn't even consider Texas a part of the country. He thinks it's our gas station," Watters said. "That's where they killed Kennedy. It's where they kill the ozone layer, and they're a bunch of Neanderthals: That's how he really feels about Texas."

He noted Biden has been to China exponentially more in the past 40 years than he has to the Mexican border, adding his recent actions and statements have shown he doesn't have much "affection" for Texas or Mexico.

Judge Jeanine Pirro later added Biden will continue to claim the border is secure, calling that sentiment a lie.

A sticker of President Joe Biden is placed on a gas pump at an Exxon Station on March 9, 2022 in Lakewood, Colorado.

"The president is in the United States Supreme Court fighting the remain-in-Mexico policy. He doesn't want the illegals to remain in Mexico. He is fighting Title 42. He wants to open the border," she said.

"So what this administration is doing is they're laying out the welcome mat every day in terms of what they do. So they can tell me until the cows come home, the border is secure, that the borders closed, and they're lying to all of us."

Pirro pointed to the DHS ghost flights of illegal immigrants into places like her own hometown of Westchester, N.Y., where local officials have decried secretive flights landing at the county's airport near the Connecticut border.

Officials in Pennsylvania and Florida have also voiced similar concerns about ghost flights in their states.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called on migrants to be bused to Delaware and Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano supported legislation to do just that for migrants being secretly sent to Allentown and Scranton.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 