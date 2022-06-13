Reporter films hundreds of migrants running across Arizona border, says border agents 'feel like Uber drivers'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reporter Jorge Ventura said on Fox & Friends" Monday he recorded hundreds of illegal immigrants running across the southern border into Yuma, Arizona.

Ventura, from the Daily Caller, discussed what he has witnessed at the southern border and why migrants are being incentivized to cross into the United States.

Ventura said there's "massive" gaps throughout the border wall, so migrants are directed by coyotes and smugglers where to cross.

"We saw hundreds and hundreds. I encountered just in a couple of hours migrants from 11 different countries from Georgia, India, Russia, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and even Afghanistan. And I ran into massive amount of groups of single males, which you don't really see down at the border," he explained.

The video was recorded as a massive migrant caravan , which at one point swelled up to well over 10,000 migrants as it set off toward the U.S. border from southern Mexico, has now broken up as Mexican officials have offered temporary visas to migrants – although organizers say they will still travel to the U.S.

Organizer Luis Villagran told Fox News that about 80% of migrants in the caravan, approximately 9,000, have received a migratory multiple form (FMM). That travel visa allows them to travel freely in Mexico temporarily.

Ventura said from his conversations with migrants that they are not worried about deportation under Title 42 and that they are "here to stay" in the United States.

"The Border Patrol in Yuma is extremely frustrated. They say, hey, we basically feel like Uber drivers, we don't even do any border enforcement. We do border enrollment, what they call it, just picking up migrants to get into processing centers and back and forth," he told host Steve Doocy.

He said Mexican authorities are also not addressing the crisis.

"[Texas Gov.] Greg Abbott made an agreement with four Mexican state governors to stop the flow of migrants and those have been a failure as well," he said, adding "Mexican officials haven't done anything."

