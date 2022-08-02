Two New York reps join growing list of Democrats who refuse to commit to supporting Biden in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two New York Democrats declined to say whether they would support President Biden for president in 2024 Tuesday, adding to the list of Democrats who are soft on the idea of a Biden re-election campaign.

When asked during a debate if Biden should seek re-election, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, said it's "Too early to say. Doesn't serve the purpose of the Democratic Party to deal with that until after the midterms."

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, also avoided the question: "I don't believe he's running for re-election," she said.

Several other Democrats in recent weeks have either declined to endorse Biden or said he should not run. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-MN, said last week during a radio show appearance that, "The country would be well-served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats who step up."

Angie Craig, D-MN., agreed with her fellow Minnesota representative, telling MinnPost Tuesday that "I think Dean Phillips and I are in lockstep and alignment with that, and I’m going to do everything in my power as a member of Congress to make sure that we have a new generation of leadership."

Craig is running for re-election in a competitive House race in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District this election cycle.

Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J, was also asked about Biden in 2024 during a town hall, and declined to weigh in on whether he supported Biden. "I don’t know if he’s running in 2024 or who’s running, so I’m not going to opine on who should be president," Malinowski said.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-OH., was asked by Fox News' Sandra Smith if he would support Biden in 2024, but he avoided the question. "I’m working on my own election and that’s all I’m focused on right now," he said. Ryan is the Democratic nominee in the Ohio Senate race this fall.

Biden's approval rating hit a new low of 31%, indicating that Democrats may want new leadership in 2024. The president, who would be 81 during the next presidential election, has not yet officially announced a bid for re-election but the White House has stated that Biden intends to run again.