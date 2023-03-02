Expand / Collapse search
Biden ripped for chuckling at story of mom who lost two sons to fentanyl: A 'fool' and 'clueless'

Rebecca Kiessling lost two of her sons to accidental fentanyl overdoses

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
Judge Jeanine Pirro: What Biden did showed the true heart he has Video

Judge Jeanine Pirro: What Biden did showed the true heart he has

'The Five' co-hosts discuss President Biden chuckling as he mentions the story of a mother who lost her two sons to fentanyl overdoses. 

President Biden is under fire for making light of a mother's testimony after she lost two of her sons to accidental fentanyl overdoses.  

Rebecca Kiessling testified before the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday sharing an emotional story of how her two sons, Caleb and Kyler, died after accidentally taking fentanyl-laced Percocet pills in 2020. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., used the testimony to attack the Biden administration, suggesting Kiesling's sons would still be alive if he had secured the border. However, Kiessling's sons died during the Trump administration and Biden attempted to make fun of Green's false statement, but instead, laughed as he said, "that fentanyl the boys took came during the last administration." 

‘HOW DARE YOU!’: MOTHER OF TWO SONS WHO DIED FROM FENTANYL DEMANDS BIDEN APOLOGIZE FOR LAUGHING ABOUT HER STORY

Rebecca Kiessling, a mother from Michigan who lost two sons to fentanyl poisoning, wipes away tears during a House Homeland Security Committee about the U.S-Mexico border on Capitol Hill February 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. This is the committee's first hearing on border security since the Republicans took control of the House.

Rebecca Kiessling, a mother from Michigan who lost two sons to fentanyl poisoning, wipes away tears during a House Homeland Security Committee about the U.S-Mexico border on Capitol Hill February 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. This is the committee's first hearing on border security since the Republicans took control of the House. (Drew Angerer)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday clarified the president's remarks saying he expressed sympathy for Kiessling and her family's loss and that his "heart goes out to any person who has to go through that type of trauma." 

"His words are being mischaracterized," she said. 

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed Biden Thursday for his comments on "The Five." 

"This is the President of the United States. It's not about Marjorie Taylor Greene. I get that. Everybody can laugh about that. What it's about is a woman who lost two sons who feels that she's owed an apology," she said.

"We've got an administration right now with a guy who's a fool and is clueless, and I am dead serious about that. There are Americans dying every year - more now than have died in world wars. And he can't even get the word fentanyl off his lips."

Fentanyl influx overwhelms Arizona authorities Video

"When you need a press secretary of the United States to tell the American people that the president is really - everybody knows how pathetic he is and how empathic he is. We're in a real problem. America is starting to understand the man who hid in the basement in that Trojan horse doesn't care about you," she continued. 

Pirro argued it's a common theme from the left to blame others for their own bad policies or actions and not take accountability.  

She said Biden needs to "do something" and get the fentanyl crisis under control

"All we need to do is do something in Mexico. Force the president of Mexico the way Trump did when he was trying to get them to control the border from the illegals. He said, 'I'm going to put tariffs on it.' And there was some control," she explained.

A photojournalist takes a picture of a wall memorializing Americans killed by fentanyl intake.

A photojournalist takes a picture of a wall memorializing Americans killed by fentanyl intake. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File)

"Right now, I'm not interested in people saying, well, he could have meant this or maybe it wasn't empathic enough. That is disgusting what he did. Showed the real true heart that he has." 

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.