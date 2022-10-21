Biden rejects polls showing voters trust GOP to handle the economy

President Biden was quick to reject polls that consistently show Americans trust Republicans to handle the economy ahead of midterm elections.

During an interview on MSNBC, Biden was asked about his new "mega MAGA trickle-down" attacks on GOP economic policies.

"But here's a problem, I think, for you and Democrats," said MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart. "Despite all the good economic news, low unemployment, record job creation, wage increases, social security, cost of living adjustment to 8.7% — the highest in 40 years."

"And yet, poll after poll shows that the American people trust Republicans on the economy and think that Republicans should control Congress. How do you break through that?" Capehart asked.

"Well, first of all, I’m not sure about the polls," Biden responded. "Because the way people conduct polls today, it’s hard — 90% of it is you got a telephone where you have to call seven times to get somebody to answer the phone, number one."

"Number two, a lot of what we have done and we have passed has not kicked in yet," Biden said. "For example, you know, we have all this money to rebuild the highways, bridges, internet, etc., but it’s gonna take time. It’s not going to happen overnight. It's not like we passed a law and all of a sudden the highways and bridges are all functioning. It’s not like we’re in a position where we say no senior, which we do, is going to have to pay more than $2,000 a year for their drug costs. It hasn’t kicked in yet. It doesn’t kick in until next year."

"A lot of what we have done, people are hurting," he added. "They’re hurting because when you take away that margin for people sitting around the kitchen table and they’re paying, you know, three times as much or two times or one-and-a-half as much for gasoline, it matters."

The president, however, remained hopeful that voters will reject the "mega MAGA" agenda with his help on the campaign trail.

"And so that’s why these last several weeks, what I’m doing is saying here’s what we’re for, here’s what they’re for, and make a choice and vote. And I think people are going to show up and vote like they did last time," Biden said.

The latest Fox News poll released earlier this week shows Biden underwater on a multitude of issues, including his handling of the economy (35% approve, 62% disapprove), and inflation (29% approve, 67% disapprove).

Earlier in October, Biden admitted a "slight recession" could occur in the coming months, although expressed confidence it wouldn't happen.

"Look, they've been saying this now — every six months they say this, every six months, they look down at the next six months and see what's gonna happen. It hadn't happened yet," Biden told CNN. "I don't think there will be a recession. If it is, it will be a slight recession — that is, we'll move down slightly."