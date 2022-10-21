Biden rebukes 'mega MAGA trickle down' policies amid poor polling on economy

President Biden ripped Republican economic policies Friday during remarks from the White House, even as polling shows voters giving him negative approval ratings on the issue.

Biden, speaking about the national deficit falling, blamed Republican opposition to his administration for slow progress and dismissed GOP economics as "mega MAGA trickle down."

"If Republicans get their way, the deficit is going to soar. The tax burden is going to fall on the middle class," Biden warned Friday.

"And Republicans are working really hard. And this was kind of — I have to admit every once in a while they surprise me. They have three — not one, not two — three plans to cut Social Security benefits. Three plans. It's not going to stop there."

Just 35% of registered voters approve of Biden's handling of the economy, according to a Fox News Poll released last week.

Biden has previously warned of economic disaster if Republicans take control of Congress, claiming their goal of repealing the Inflation Reduction Act will prove costly for U.S. citizens.

"Republicans in Congress’ No. 1 priority is repealing the Inflation Reduction Act," Biden said last week in California. "That’s the exact wrong thing to do in this moment. If Republicans take control of Congress, everyday costs will go up – not down."

His remarks Friday also debuted Biden's newest nickname for Republican economic policies in opposition to his administration — "Mega MAGA trickledown."

"They're going to do Big Pharma's bidding to repeal my plan to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices," Biden warned Friday. "We pay the highest in the world. And doing so, it's going to raise drug prices, and they're going to raise Big Pharma profits. They're doing fine, Big Pharma, they're not hurting at all. And they're going to raise your health insurance premiums.

"It's mega MAGA trickle down. Mega MAGA trickle down — the kind of policies that have failed the country before. And it'll fail it again."