Biden's punishment promise for CBP agents 'despicable' failure to acknowledge reality: Nevada candidate

President Biden's Department of Homeland Security is preparing to discipline the Border Patrol agents involved in the purported "whipping" incident last year on the Rio Grande, which Nevada's newly-minted Republican Senate nominee called a "despicable" failure to "acknowledge reality."

The agents were legally cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in the incident, which critics said was a hoax – as the style of horsemanship utilizes split-reins, which are complementary to one-handed riding, to control the animals' movements.

On Fox News, Jesse Watters reported the agents will face some level of administrative sanction, whether that be a proverbial slap on the wrist or loss of job.

In response, former Nevada State Attorney General Adam Laxalt called out Biden and DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas, saying there is no wonder why Border Patrol morale is at historic lows:

"It is absolutely despicable that they would do this. We all know we have an open border. And I can tell you in Nevada it's one of our top issues. People cannot believe this administration is doing such a terrible job," he said.

Nevadans, he said, are "fed up with these kinds of lies" and obliquely characterized the White House response as another "cater to the base."

"[They're] refusing to acknowledge any reality, and most importantly, not just doing the basic duty of supporting our law enforcement," he said, adding Biden appears committed to the "hoax" that the agents were whipping the illegal immigrants on-scene, not exercising standard horsemanship.

Laxalt claimed his opponent, incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev., has one of the "worst" legislative records on border security in the chamber.

Laxalt said Biden should have known the claims were false by the time he commented on it because they had reportedly been debunked at that point.

"That's what's just so disgusting about it," he said, adding that as proverbial "CEO" of the country, he should be held accountable.

"[A]ny other CEO would get fired for something like that – Targeting your employees on a falsehood," he said, adding Biden's border crisis is having a deleterious effect on the Silver State and remained confident he will defeat Masto in November.