Gutfeld blasts 'despicable' Biden and 'ghoulish freak' Mayorkas as they propagate CBP horse whip 'hoax'

President Biden condemned Border Patrol agents based on a debunked claim that an agent on horseback was "strapping" illegal immigrants as they entered the United States, proving that he is both "a shell of himself" and a "mindless invalid," host Greg Gutfeld said Friday on "The Five."

Gutfeld had equal criticism for Biden's homeland security chief, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, after the secretary appeared to promptly change his previously circumspect tone on the incident.

"[H]e’s absolutely despicable. Joe Biden is despicable -- Mayorkas is a ghoulish freak -- they are disgusting – and they have become vehicles for hate and disunity," he said.

"[They're] pointing fingers at people who are just trying to do their jobs. ‘I promise you, these people will pay'? These people are not only innocent, and being subjected to a witch hunt created by the media and the Democrats," he said, quoting Biden’s promise to punish the photographed border agents for what turned out to be attempts to control their characteristically skittish rides, and not assaults on illegal migrants.

"They are doing their job and protecting the border because this mindless invalid we call a president isn’t doing his job," Gutfeld added.

The "Gutfeld!" host noted Biden characteristically never takes the side of the American citizen; most notably those sworn to enforce the laws his government executes.

He called the horsewhip fallacy "worse than the ‘Fine People’ hoax" that the media roundly condemned President Trump for.

On "The Five", Gutfeld added that Biden has become a "shell of himself" who is controlled by the left-wing of the Democrats – noting the president appears more upset at the debunked photograph than he does at the revelation his Pentagon "droned seven children" in Afghanistan "out of sheer incompetence."

Host Jesse Watters added that Biden has said worse things about border agents than violent Mexican drug cartels.

He and the other hosts further questioned what effect Biden's and Mayorkas' apparent biased words will have on the current investigation into the equine incident.