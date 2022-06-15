Biden called out over warning to Big Oil as energy secretary exercises electric car stock options

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm reportedly exercised $1.6 million in stock options with an electric vehicle technology firm as she and President Biden urge action on climate change while Americans face $5 per gallon on unleaded 87 octane.

Granholm reportedly sold her holdings in Burlingame, Calif.-based Proterra in 2021, but the UK Daily Mail reported she recently exercised $1.6 million in stock options from the company.

On "The Five," host Jeanine Pirro further reported on Granholm's $1.6 million options exercise, saying she and others in the administration are "conning" the American people.

"They don't feel our pain. They're giving us the runaround with a letter to the oil industry and getting a meeting," Pirro said. "Last month, Biden canceled one of the most high-profile oil and gas lease sales pending before the Department of Interior."

FAR-LEFT MEDIA WATCHDOG SHIELDS JEN GRANHOLM FROM CONFLICT-OF-INTEREST REPORTAGE, BUT PAID HER RETAINER

The former Michigan Democratic governor famously guffawed when a journalist previously asked her about a plan to curb high energy prices.

Her fellow Michigan native, Sen. Deborah Stabenow, also bragged during a hearing this week that she was able to bypass all of the high-price gas stations in her drive to Washington because she had finally acquired the electric car she was waiting on.

In another allegation of White House conflict-of-interest, the top Republican on the House Education and Labor Committee demanded an investigation into Biden's plan to forgive thousands of dollars per student in college loan debt while currently-indebted staffers stand to potentially benefit.

Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina said she is concerned young Biden staffers with outstanding loans are included in the "reported student loan forgiveness scheme… thereby raising concerns of whether appointees with conflicts of interest pushed student loan forgiveness to receive a financial windfall."

REPUBLICANS DEMAND PROBE OF POTENTIAL WHITE HOUSE STAFF CONFLICTS RELATED TO STUDENT DEBT PLAN

"Public officials should not be responsible for crafting policies from which they stand to financially benefit," read the letter to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, co-signed by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

On "The Five," co-host Greg Gutfeld added that Granholm also suggested Americans fed up with high gas prices purchase an expensive electric car, with the secretary claiming a $60 per-fill savings would be a "compelling case."

CLICK TO GET FOX NEWS APP

"They don't care about us. All they care about is stuffing their own pockets and the rest of us be damned with you," Pirro later added.

Fox News' Kelly Laco contributed to this report.