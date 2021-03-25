Concha: Biden news conference was 'disgrace' for White House press corps and president

Fox News contributor Joe Concha blasted the White House press corps for its performance at Thursday's presidential news conference, calling it a "disgrace" and "embarrassment."

"We still don't really have any answers in terms of specifics to the pressing problems within this country," he said on "America Reports". "This was a disgrace for most of the press corps and for the president. He said some outrageous things that demanded to be pressed on, and of course no one in the room can decide to do it."

Biden appeared to pick reporters from a pre-determined list and referred to notes as he took questions. While questioners focused heavily on immigration, they also asked about his 2024 reelection prospects while ignoring more pressing issues.

Concha took particular exception to PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, who told Biden he was perceived as a "moral, decent man" while asking him a question about the migrant border crisis that critics say is a direct response to his immigration policies.

BIDEN SAYS MEDIA WILL BE ALLOWED INTO BORDER FACILITIES BUT CANNOT SAY WHEN

"Your tax dollars at work," The Hill media columnist said. "This was patently embarrassing to the profession."

Concha noted Alcindor didn't quote back Biden's remarks as a candidate or those of migrants who have said they were more eager to come to the border because of Biden's presidency.

LIBERAL PBS REPORTER GUSHES BIDEN PERCEIVED AS 'MORAL, DECENT MAN' DURING IMMIGRATION QUESTION

Alcindor, who frequently injects liberal commentary into her reporting, also appeared to urge Biden to find ways to work around the Senate filibuster. Democrats and pliant media members have decried the filibuster as a Jim Crow relic, despite Democrats being in the minority from 2015 and 2021 and frequently employing the legislative tool.

"This wasn't only bias in broad daylight, it was activism," Concha said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also pointed out the interruptions and broadsides by press members that marked former President Donald Trump's news conferences were nowhere to be found on Thursday.

"This was an embarrassment to the press corps, guys," concluded Concha.