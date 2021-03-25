Biden says media will be allowed into border facilities but cannot say when

President Biden said Thursday he is committed to transparency and will allow the media into migrant detention facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border, but couldn’t answer when that may occur.

During his first press conference in office, Biden was asked by NBC’s White House correspondent Kristin Welker whether he would commit to allowing media access into the migrant facilities

"I will commit when my plan very shortly is underway to let you have access to not just them but to other facilities as well," Biden responded.

Welker pressed Biden on whether he will commit to full transparency of not just facilities of the administration’s choosing, but also facilities with children "packed together" under poor conditions."

BIDEN SAYS MIGRANT FAMILIES APPREHENDED AT BORDER 'SHOULD ALL BE GOING BACK'

Biden reiterated that he will commit to transparency once he is "in a position" to "implement what we’re doing right now."

Biden added he has not visited the border since taking office because he doesn’t want to become "the issue," and "get in the way" with the logistics of bringing his security detail along with him.

"You’ll have full access to everything once we get this thing moving," Biden said.

When Welker asked for a specific timeframe for media access, Biden plainly responded, "I don’t know, to be clear."

LIVE UPDATES: BIDEN'S FIRST PRESS CONFERENCE

Biden is now facing bipartisan criticism for his response.

Former White House Press Secretary and Fox News analyst Kayleigh McEnany ripped Biden’s response.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper also hit Biden's response after the press conference ended.

"[Biden is] not really keeping with the transparency he promised the American people," Tapper said.

Biden added that migrant families apprehended at the southern border should be sent away but have not been because Mexico refuses to take them all in.

"Some families are not going back because Mexico is refusing to take them back. Some, not all," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re in negotiations with Mexico. That's going to change. They should all be going back," he continued.

Still, Biden reiterated a message that no unaccompanied migrants under the age of 18 will be turned away at the border.

Fox News' Morgan Philips contributed to this report.