Liberal PBS reporter gushes Biden perceived as 'moral, decent man' during immigration question

Liberal PBS White House reporter Yamiche Alcindor gushed the perception of President Biden is he's a "moral, decent man" during her questioning of him at Thursday's news conference.

"You've said over and over again that immigrants shouldn't come to this country right now ... That message is not being received," she said. "Instead, the perception of you that got you elected as a moral, decent man is the reason a lot of immigrants are coming to this country and are trusting you with unaccompanied minors."

Alcindor asked Biden how he resolved that "tension" and chose which families could stay and go.

Biden responded he should be feel "flattered" by the perception he's a nice guy, but he claimed nothing had changed in terms of migrants flocking to the border.

"It happens every single, solitary year," he said.

However, the border has seen a record surge in migrants, including unaccompanied minors.

Some media members were not impressed by Alcindor's obsequious tone.

"Not exactly the most aggressive questioning so far," Vice News reporter Cameron Joseph tweeted.

"We PAY for @pbs to polish Biden's apple," conservative Media Research Center editor Tim Graham tweeted.

Since Biden entered office, Alcindor has repeatedly quoted anonymous White House sources to push pro-Biden talking points, in stark contrast to her aggressive criticism of the Trump administration.

Alcindor often injects left-wing commentary into her reporting and has said she views her role in journalism as being an advocate. After Biden was elected, she enthusiastically repeated on MSNBC one Democrat's description of his proposed Cabinet as "superheroes" coming to "save us all."

Biden spoke for just over an hour on Thursday in the first solo news conference of his presidency. He waited more than two months after taking office to hold it, a record among modern presidents.