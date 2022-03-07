Newt Gingrich rips Biden admin for negotiating with Russia on new Iran deal: 'This is insanity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that the Biden administration is "insane" for negotiating to restore the Iran nuclear deal, with Russia participating in the negotiations.

NEWT GINGRICH: Remember, Xi Jinping is fully as tough as Putin. Look at him in Hong Kong and Tibet in western China with the Uyghurs, this is a very tough guy. I think we need to prove that we’re prepared to defend Taiwan, not just talk about it. In addition, the insanity of the Biden Administration in allowing the Russians to be involved in negotiating with Iran at a time when we are trying to isolate Russia is going to lead to an insane deal in which the leading terrorist country in the world is given money by the U.S. in order to be able to pay for terrorism in the U.S. You have to wonder where are the Biden people psychologically, in reality? Second, why does Biden want to appeal to Venezuela, which is a communist dictatorship? To Saudi Arabia which is a monarchical dictatorship, but is against Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, etc. There is an anti-American pattern to this administration that is really weird.

