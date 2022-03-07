Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Newt Gingrich rips Biden admin for negotiating with Russia on new Iran deal: 'This is insanity'

Gingrich tells 'Fox & Friends' Biden administration shows 'weird, anti-American pattern'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Gingrich: Biden admin making ‘insane deal’ with Iran Video

Gingrich: Biden admin making ‘insane deal’ with Iran

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Republicans being troubled about a possible breakthrough to restart the Iran nuclear deal.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that the Biden administration is "insane" for negotiating to restore the Iran nuclear deal, with Russia participating in the negotiations.

REPUBLICANS TROUBLED BY ONGOING TALKS TO REVIVE IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL: 'RUSSIA SHOULD NOT BE AT ANY TABLE'

NEWT GINGRICH: Remember, Xi Jinping is fully as tough as Putin. Look at him in Hong Kong and Tibet in western China with the Uyghurs, this is a very tough guy. I think we need to prove that we’re prepared to defend Taiwan, not just talk about it. In addition, the insanity of the Biden Administration in allowing the Russians to be involved in negotiating with Iran at a time when we are trying to isolate Russia is going to lead to an insane deal in which the leading terrorist country in the world is given money by the U.S. in order to be able to pay for terrorism in the U.S. You have to wonder where are the Biden people psychologically, in reality? Second, why does Biden want to appeal to Venezuela, which is a communist dictatorship? To Saudi Arabia which is a monarchical dictatorship, but is against Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, etc. There is an anti-American pattern to this administration that is really weird.

WATCH BRIAN KILMEADE'S FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Gingrich: Xi Jinping is just as tough as Putin Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.