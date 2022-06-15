Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Biden-era inflation an 'enormous problem': Newt Gingrich

The Fox News contributor reacts to the Biden administration focusing on messaging about inflation

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich reveals the sign that shows that the Biden administration is out-of-touch with everyday Americans on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich dubbed record-setting inflation under the Biden administration an "enormous problem" Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

NEWT GINGRICH: First of all, at a personal level, the more I've watched the last five or six weeks, the more I worried about my own investment strategies, what I'm doing in terms of trying to save money, where to put it, what's happening. I think [inflation]'s really an enormous, enormous problem. 

MINNESOTA GAS STATION OWNER SIGN GAINS ATTENTION: 'WE HATE OUR GAS PRICES TOO'

And the average American knows it because they go out and they buy gasoline, or they go to the store to buy food, or they try to find infant formula. You just go down the whole list. And I think for the White House to think that [inflation] is not a substantive, real-life problem is a sign of how totally out-of-touch with everyday, normal Americans they are. And I think it's an enormous problem.

This article was written by Fox News staff.