Karl Rove on 'Kilmeade Show': Biden, Harris' Jan. 6 'hyperventilation' made the problem worse

Fox News contributor Karl Rove slammed President Biden and Vice President Harris on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Friday for remarks on the January 6 Capitol attack focused on "hyperventilation and exaggeration" instead of "solemn recognition."

KARL ROVE: Once again, it shows the tendency of this White House and many leaders in the Democratic Party to overstate things that could make a credible case about the problematic day of January six, 2021. But no, they have to exaggerate it and equate it with an attack by a sovereign country on a military installation in Hawaii and an attack by 21 terrorists on the Pentagon, the World Trade Center in an attempt to take out either the Capitol or the White House. Really? I mean, this was a day for solemn recognition of what that day, January 6, 2021 was, and instead we had hyperventilation and exaggeration. And as a result, it made the problem worse, not better.

