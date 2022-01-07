Newt Gingrich blasts Kamala Harris on 'America's Newsroom': 'Totally unfit' to be vice president

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich tore into Kamala Harris Friday on "America's Newsroom" after the vice president compared the January 6 Capitol riot to the September 11th terror attacks and Pearl Harbor.

'THE FIVE' RIPS KAMALA HARRIS'S CAPITOL RIOT-PEARL HARBOR COMPARISON: 'THAT WAS AMATEUR HOUR'

NEWT GINGRICH: Her speech yesterday where she compared January 6 to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 I think proved that California education is even worse than we thought. It’s inconceivable that you could compare a riot at the Capitol to the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor or to the terrorists that killed almost 3,000 Americans on 9/11 and yet Harris cheerfully lusted the three together as if they were the same event. And I think it just tells you how totally unfit she is to be vice president. She is vice president, they won the seat, I hope the American people learned a lesson about picking people who don’t know anything.

