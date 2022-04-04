Oil drilling execs call out Biden's gas price blame game: 'We can be energy independent again'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's blame game for rising gas prices recently shifted to Russian President Vladimir Putin and American oil companies, but the owners of one family-operated oil company in Texas argue the blame falls on Biden himself.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain set out to explore the crux of America's energy industry by getting the inside scoop from Discovery Operating, an independently-owned oil company supplying energy to the U.S. from over 300 wells across Texas.

"We're producing over 500 million barrels [of oil] a day from the Permian Basin … and it's being led by the independent oil producer," said CEO Jeff Sparks.

"If we're setting records in production, why are gasoline prices so high?" Cain asked.

"We have an administration that really is anti-fossil fuels," Sparks responded.

"If I can drill and get the oil out of the ground, and I don't have anywhere to send it because there's not enough capacity on a pipeline to send it to a refinery, what do I do with it? It sits in a tank and everything gets shut in," he added.

But, as Cain said, drilling is just the first step. Canary, a company providing drilling and production services, is another.

"Right now, I hear from everybody we are producing at record numbers. We could be producing more. Can we be [energy] independent right here in America?" Cain asked Canary CEO Dan Eberhart.

"We were energy independent under the Trump administration, and we can be again." Eberhart answered. "The American oilfield is definitely capable of more, and it frustrates me giantly when I hear Biden calling OPEC, Venezuela saying ‘we want more oil.’"

"What about Texas? What about North Dakota? We can do it here."