Former President Trump holds rally in Michigan

Former President Donald Trump is headlining a rally outside of Detroit, Michigan on Saturday night.

The rally is taking place at the Michigan Stars Sports Center in Washington Township, Michigan at 7 p.m with thousands of people expected to attend.

The event marks Trump’s first visit to Michigan since the night before the November 2020 presidential election.

The former president is backing Matthew DePerno in the race for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state. Both are in competitive races for GOP nominations on April 23 when Republican delegates will endorse nominees at a state convention in Grand Rapids.